The Egyptian Ministry of Culture has unveiled an extensive program of over 200 cultural and artistic events to mark the anniversary of the June 30 Revolution. The events will take place in Cairo and across various governorates throughout the week leading up to and following June 30th.

Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilany emphasized the significance of the revolution, stating, “The June 30 Revolution represents a shining beacon and a turning point in the annals of Egyptian history. It served as an impenetrable barrier against attempts to hijack the state towards the paths of destructive extremist ideologies.” She further highlighted the role of soft power in building the human spirit and advancing the Egyptian state’s development plan.

Diverse Events Across the Nation

The General Authority for Cultural Palaces, headed by Amr El-Basyuni, is organising a variety of events including artistic performances, cultural lectures, workshops, and exhibitions. Topics such as “The June Revolution and the New Republic” and “Gains of the June 30 Revolution” will be explored. A special celebration at Al-Samir Theater in Agouza will feature a documentary film about the revolution, poetic interludes, and musical performances.

Mobile theatre performances will take place in Giza Governorate from July 3rd to 5th, featuring a range of artistic segments and workshops. Additionally, various regions across Egypt, including the West and Central Delta, Middle Upper Egypt, South Upper Egypt, East Delta, and Canal and Sinai, will host their own celebrations with lectures, concerts, poetry evenings, and art exhibitions.

Opera House to Host “A Night in Love of Egypt”

The Egyptian Opera House, led by Lamia Zayed, will present a special concert titled “A Night in Love of Egypt” on June 30th. The concert will feature stars of Arabic music performing 23 of the most famous works of Arabic music, accompanied by a musical ensemble under the direction of Maestro Mostafa Helmy.

The comprehensive program of events reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to commemorating the June 30 Revolution and showcasing the diverse cultural expressions across Egypt.

