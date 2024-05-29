Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly led a meeting on Tuesday to assess the final preparations for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and the development of its surrounding areas.

The GEM, poised to become the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, will house a vast collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts.

The meeting, attended by key government officials and project stakeholders, emphasised the global anticipation for the museum’s official opening. Madbouly stressed the importance of enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding areas, including roads leading to the museum, to create a welcoming environment for visitors.

The Prime Minister highlighted the potential for attracting international tourists, particularly those interested in ancient Egyptian history, by establishing world-class hotels in the vicinity and leveraging the proximity of Sphinx Airport.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homosany detailed the progress made on the GEM project, including the ongoing work inside the main exhibition halls and the readiness of various museum sections, such as the Khufu Boat Museum and the Tutankhamun Exhibition Hall.

The meeting also addressed the beautification and development efforts in the surrounding areas, encompassing landscaping, lighting, signage, and enhancements to nearby infrastructure.

Basel Sami Saad, Chairperson of Al Dau Development, confirmed that the ongoing development has already encouraged the company to expand its hotel capacity in the area and announced plans for additional hotels to cater to the expected influx of visitors to the GEM.

“The GEM and its surroundings deserve to have the finest international hotels to provide exceptional service to visitors of the world’s largest and greatest museum,” Saad affirmed.

The meeting concluded with a review of the status of hotels owned by Dawlia, particularly those situated near the GEM.

