Doha: The Qatar Media Center of the Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday the launch of its summer programme beginning July 1 and continuing until the end of the month.

In a statement, the center said that the summer program includes a series of workshops and training courses in various media fields, targeted at ages 14 to 20, along with a specialized course in cybersecurity.

The workshops and training sessions will be held three days a week at the center’s premises, led by a select group of trainers. The program kicks off with the “success voice” workshop from July 1 to 3, followed by a cybersecurity training course from July 8 to 10.

Additionally, the summer program features a specialized course in “public speaking skills” starting July 15 for three days, followed by a workshop titled “become a professional in mobile photography” from July 23 to 25. The summer season concludes with a training course titled “the role of visual content creation on social media platforms” from July 29 to 31. The Qatar Media Center encouraged interested participants to visit its digital platforms, scan the QR code for each course, and complete the registration process. Director of the Qatar Media Center, Iman Al Kaabi, emphasized that the workshops and training courses offered this summer aim to provide an environment conducive to utilizing the summer break effectively. The goal is to offer skillful and specialized training that aligns with the interests of the youth.

She highlighted that focusing on the 14-20 age group is part of the center’s strategy to reach all segments of society and contribute to skill development.

This focus also aims to discover and support Qatari talents, encouraging them through training and development, thereby strengthening the local media landscape with young national competencies.

