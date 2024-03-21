Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad opened the second edition of the exhibition of national productive projects, ‘Bazaar from the Homeland’ during the holy month of Ramadan at the garden of the Museum of Islamic Art. The five-day event is held in cooperation with the museum.

The number of participants in this year’s bazaar reached 20 projects, ranging from productive projects that include food products, local foods, textiles, various handicrafts, workshops for children, ceramics, honey, baked goods, coffee, ice cream and roses to social initiatives that aim to raise community awareness of the importance of sustainability.

In her statement on this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the ministry H E Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al Thani said the family sector, represented by the Family Empowerment Department, encourages and supports innovative and creative Qatari youth in all fields, noting that this event is held within the framework of keenness to achieve the ministry’s vision towards directing the efforts of institutions concerned with women and families economically, encouraging them to be self-reliant and developing and implementing projects to support entrepreneurs through training and providing auxiliary services as well as providing areas to market their products.

She added that the Family Affairs Sector always seeks to encourage the owners of productive projects by providing a sustainable environment in coordination with the relevant authorities to facilitate the marketing of the products of the productive projects’ owners as well as supporting development initiatives directed at empowering individuals and families economically, in addition to providing guidance and technical consultations to owners of national productive projects. She stressed that the national productive projects are one of the most important strategies for the family sector in the ministry to provide protection for some families that produce many food products, crafts and handicrafts, pointing out that the success of these projects pushes young entrepreneurs and families to replicate them and search for entrepreneurial ideas to develop them.

She noted the ministry’s keenness to participating in ‘From the Homeland’ projects and it considers this participation a great opportunity for families to showcase their projects.

Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al Thani also stressed the Ministry of Social Development and Family’s keenness on attracting families and individuals to participate in such projects, which are considered a cultural platform, as they reflect community interaction and preserve local traditions and heritage.

Director of the Museum of Islamic Art Sheikha Nasser Al Nassr said the cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Museum of Islamic Art by hosting the bazaar comes as part of Qatar Museums’ efforts to support project owners and promote the culture of sustainability.

