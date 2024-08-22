DOHA: Qatar Calendar House announced that the date of the rise of the Suhail star this year in the sky of Qatar will be Saturday, August 24, which marks the beginning of the Suhail season in Qatar and most of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Astronomy expert at Qatar Calendar House Dr Bashir Marzouq said that the residents of Qatar will be able to see the star Suhail with the naked eye towards the southern horizon of the sky during the first week of September, and it can be identified by the brightest star at night (the Sirius star).

He added that the rise of the Suhail star on August 24 of each year is the beginning of the Suhail season and the Suhail year, which is 365 or 366 days long, and includes a group of seasons such as Al-Murabba'iyah, Al-Wasmi, Al-Safri, and Al-Kanna.

The Suhail star is the brightest in the constellation of the ship's base, and it is the second brightest star that we see in the night sky after the star Sirius, and it is about 300 light years away from the Earth.

