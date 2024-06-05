Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced two vibrant events set to take place in celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid Al Adha.

These events include two musical concert nights ‘Lailat Elzaman Eljameel,’ and ‘Zikra Remains’ set to take place on June 18 and 19 at Al Mayassa Theater in Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

"Zikra Remains" taking place on June 18, is a musical tribute honouring the late artist Thikra and features performances by Asma Lmnawar and Oumaima Taleb. Tickets are now available for sale through the link: https://shorturl.at/rCjbM

The ‘Lailat Elzaman Eljameel’ celebration will feature concert performances from Mai Farouk and Riham AbdelHakim on June 19. Tickets for the concert can be purchased through this link: https://shorturl.at/gAqWd

