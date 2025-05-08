Jeddah: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) will provide nearly two million seats for pilgrims traveling via the Haramain High-Speed Railway as part of its operational plan for the 1446 AH Hajj season—an increase of 25%, or 400,000 seats, compared to the previous season.



This increase confirms SAR's full preparedness to serve pilgrims in accordance with the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and quality. During this year’s Hajj season, 4,768 trips will be operated between Dhu al-Qi'dah 1 and Dhu al-Hijjah 20. The Haramain High-Speed Railway runs along a 453-kilometer track connecting five main stations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah's Sulaymaniyyah station, King Abdullah Economic City station, and King Abdulaziz International Airport station facilitating smooth and comfortable transport between the two holy cities.



The Haramain High-Speed Railway plays a key role in transporting pilgrims as part of the Kingdom's modern mobility system. It is the fastest mode of transport between Makkah and Madinah, covering the distance in about two hours.



As one of the ten fastest passenger trains in the world, the Haramain Railway operates at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour. Its fleet of 35 trains, each with a capacity of 417 seats, produces zero carbon emissions, making it an environmentally friendly solution that also helps reduce pressure on the road network and enhances the quality of transport for pilgrims.



SAR leverages its experience and capabilities to provide safe and efficient transportation services that facilitate pilgrims' movement between the two holy cities. Its operational plan is part of a broader national effort to serve pilgrims and reflects its commitment to collaboration with various government entities. As a national enabler of smooth and rapid pilgrim transport, SAR contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to elevate the quality of services provided to pilgrims and ensure a sustainable and spiritually fulfilling journey.