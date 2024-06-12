Doha, Qatar: Prepare to dive into a world of excitement and adventure at Meryal Waterpark, the largest waterpark in Qatar. Spanning six acres, Meryal Waterpark boasts an impressive array of attractions, including 53 exhilarating slides and nine other unique experiences, making it the ultimate destination for water enthusiasts.

Among the park’s standout features is the RIG 1938, the world’s tallest tower and one of Meryal’s most thrilling attractions. For those seeking a change of pace, our beachfront offers the perfect spot to relax and soak in the sea breeze or refill at one of our inviting food outlets.

To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Meryal Waterpark is offering a special promotion for bookings made through its official website until June 13, 2024. Experience a variety of Eid entertainment and activities at Meryal Waterpark, including live shows, dance shows, and more, ensuring quality time with family and friends.

Guests can enjoy all the excitement Meryal Waterpark has to offer for just QR 200. This special booking is valid for visiting from June 14, 2024 until June 21, 2024, so don’t miss out on this limited-time offer.

Meryal Waterpark is designed to cater to every type of thrill-seeker. Whether you prefer tube slides, corkscrew drop slides, or unique experiences like our Rapid Refinery—where wheels turn as you slide—there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the Drillers Roughneck for a high-adrenaline rush or the Cracks Unit for an exhilarating ride.

Beyond the exhilarating rides and attractions, Meryal offers something for everyone, ensuring that guests of all ages can find enjoyment. For the little ones, Alsfun offers childrens’ slides, while the Oil Splash and Blow Out provide interactive play structures for endless fun.

To enhance your visit, Meryal Waterpark offers a range of facilities designed for your convenience. Lockers are available in three sizes to secure your belongings, and for those seeking a more luxurious experience, cabanas nestled on The Rig 1938 Icon Island provide a private oasis where guests can relax and unwind in style.

People can book now to take advantage of our special Eid Al Adha offer and get ready to create lasting memories with family and friends. For more information and to make a reservation, people can visit website at https://meryalwaterpark.com/.

