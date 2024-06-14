Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) will be commemorating the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays with a selection of educational publications centered around Islamic themes, including books for children and graphic novels for Young Adult (YA) readers.

“HBKU Press looks forward to occasions such as Eid Al Adha for the opportunity to connect with our readers on a meaningful level,” says Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director of HBKU Press. “This Eid, we hope to facilitate a period of self-reflection, personal development, and of course, learning. We are particularly eager to introduce some of our more recent titles this year, which delve into new and exciting genres.”

One of these genres is an intricately illustrated YA graphic novel, which lies at the intersection of comic book, fictional adventure, and theological inquiry. “Hayy bin Yaqdhan’’ by Basma El-Khatib is a fictional tale brought to life through a vividly illustrated format depicting the adventures of a small family on vacation. When the father gets frustrated with the teenagers’ obsession with their screens, he challenges them to learn about the legend of Hayy bin Yaqdhan, a man who is said to have grown up in complete isolation on an abandoned island. An action-packed adventure with a dash of time-travel, this book is sure to delight both Arabic and English readers alike!

HBKU Press reliably offers a wide range of educational resources for younger children, including titles related to Islamic values and traditions. The “Praise” series by Turkish author Arzu Demir has been translated into Arabic by HBKU Press to help teach readers at beginner level the value of gratitude and being thankful for the smaller things in life, like family.

Books can be bought separately or as a set, and make a wonderful opportunity for learning while spending time with loved ones this Eid. “Beautiful Things from the Prophet’s Hadiths” by Nihal Zeybek similarly highlights lessons hidden in the seemingly mundane objects and practices of everyday life as taught through the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Noble hadiths, deeds, and actions are simplified for children to learn about, and are supplemented with bright and engaging illustrations. Now available in Arabic for young and curious readers!

While HBKU Press continues to publish high-quality educational books for children, it does not do so at the expense of literature for adults or advanced readers. “A Refreshed Soul” by Qatari author Asmaa Al-Dosary is a beautifully insightful book which explores the concept of giving as a vehicle for spiritual growth, tracing its origins and development through the Holy Quran and practices of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Interestingly, it also highlights how giving as a philanthropic practice fits into a larger structure of societal values and behavior. A fascinating blend of theology and sociology for Arabic language readers! Finally, “Islam and Disability” by Dr. Mohammed Ghaly similarly explores the role of Islam in contemporary life through modern healthcare, bioethics, and medical anthropology. This book takes a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to the exploration of individuals with disabilities within an Islamic context with consideration to multicultural belief systems.

