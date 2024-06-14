

With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, retailers across Qatar are pulling out all the stops to attract shoppers with a wide range of promotions, special prices and discounts. Renowned boutiques and stores at major malls and shopping centres, as well as hypermarkets have geared up for a festive shopping spree, capitalising on the holiday spirit and the increased spending power of travellers.



Discounts ranging from 20% to 50% are being offered on an array of goods, with clothing, shoes, and accessories for different age groups being among the most popular. “We've seen a surge in footfall in recent days as residents prepare for the holidays, looking for new outfits, especially for their travels,” an employee of a well-known apparel chain told 'Gulf Times'. She expressed optimism about sales, anticipating a large number of shoppers despite the travel season.



The appeal of discounted prices is not limited to fashion as watch stores also see a surge in demand, with many travellers seeking new timepieces for their journeys. “Giving discounts and special prices is a tried and true strategy to attract shoppers,” said a watch store employee.



However, he noted that some luxury items and high-end brands remain in high demand, even without sales or special offers.



Hypermarkets are not to be left behind in the promotional frenzy as they offer substantial discounts on electronics, mobile devices, home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, home decors, kitchenwares, and travel accessories, among other categories.



A travel brand is offering discounts on luggage, hand carry bags, and laptop bags, with some models discounted by up to 50%. A baby shop at a major mall also launched new price points on several items. Meanwhile, a hypermarket employee said that television (TV) sets and audio accessories have seen a sharp increase in sales over the past two weeks.



“Filipinos are among our biggest customers for TV sets, as they often bring them back home to the Philippines,” he said, noting that large smart TVs are particularly popular, along with branded speakers and smartphones.



Another hypermarket employee said they recorded an increase in the demand for CCTV and security systems, adding that many residents in Doha prefer to buy CCTVs and security cameras in Qatar than in their home countries, possibly due to price and quality.

