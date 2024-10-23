Muscat – The Foreign Ministry of Oman has initiated the ‘Your Embassy Hackathon’ programme, aimed at fostering innovation and continuous improvement in Omani embassies worldwide.

In his address, H E Khalid bin Hashel al Musalhi, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs in the Foreign Ministry, highlighted the programme’s significance in enhancing the efficiency of diplomatic operations.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Oman’s future vision for integration of modern technology through streamlined procedures and sustainable practices.

This programme marks a pioneering effort by Foreign Ministry to establish smart embassies that leverage technology for improved service delivery. The hackathon encourages participants to propose innovative ideas and models for smart embassies, incorporate technological solutions such as artificial intelligence to elevate the quality of services offered to Omani citizens abroad and enhance the effectiveness of their communication.

The hackathon encompasses several key areas, including digital transformation, cybersecurity, resource management, and digital communication. Each track will focus on smart and sustainable solutions that address the needs of embassies and their constituents.

The programme will run until mid-December, with participants from the ministry and its diplomatic missions. Innovative proposals will be evaluated by a committee for selecting and endorsing winning projects with potential to bolster the institutional performance of embassies.

