Baraka for Real Estate Development and Investment Company has partnered with global lifestyle hospitality operator Kerten Hospitality to launch The House Residence Al Salam District in Jeddah. The signing ceremony took place at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Riyadh 2025.

The development, which spans 45,000 square meters, aims to create community-driven, culturally rich destinations that transform how people live, work, and connect.

“At Baraka, our purpose is to shape urban spaces that are deeply human, where design meets purpose, and where community and culture define the experience,” said Ebrahim Alqassab, Projects Director at Baraka. “Al Salam District is not just a development; it is a statement of our belief in building vibrant, sustainable environments. The House Residence Al Salam District is a key expression of this vision and a major milestone in our journey toward redefining urban life in Saudi Arabia.”

The House Residence Al Salam District offers 38 one-bedroom apartments, 58 two-bedroom apartments, and 17 three-bedroom villas, blending contemporary design with local heritage.

The project reflects a shared philosophy between Baraka and Kerten Hospitality, which values authenticity, lifestyle integration, and placemaking as central to hospitality.

Al Salam District is a dynamic cultural center that features curated retail, home-grown dining, wellness and beauty experiences, collaborative workspaces, and walkable public realms, creating a deep sense of belonging.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented, “Our collaboration with Baraka reflects a powerful synergy rooted in shared values and a forward-thinking approach to hospitality. The House Residence Al Salam District offers a living ecosystem that brings people together through culture, creativity, and meaningful community engagement.” -TradeArabia News Service

