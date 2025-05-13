MUSCAT: OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), one of Oman’s leading oil and gas operators, has made strategic headway in expanding its upstream portfolio and diversifying energy assets during the first quarter of 2025, setting the stage for long-term production growth and low-carbon energy initiatives.

With a robust portfolio of 14 upstream assets across the Sultanate of Oman — nine of which are producing — OQEP operates or partners in a range of concessions at various stages of development.

The company’s recent activities underscore its dual strategy of optimising oil and gas production while opening new frontiers for exploration and sustainable energy.

UNLOCKING NEW INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIESA key development in Q1 2025 was OQEP’s collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals; and global investment bank Scotiabank to market Blocks 36, 43A and 66. These are part of a broader set of 11 blocks the Ministry plans to offer to investors through 2025–2026. OQEP’s central role in this effort reinforces its position as a gateway for upstream investment into Oman’s petroleum sector.

In March, OQEP signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 54 with the Ministry and London-listed Genel Energy. Under a joint operating agreement, OQEP will lead operations with a 60% stake, while Genel holds the remaining 40% as a non-operator. This marks Genel’s first venture into Oman, lured by the country’s stable regulatory environment.

The Karawan Concession, spanning 5,632 km² in the South Oman Salt Basin, is underexplored but adjacent to productive fields. Both parties plan to invest up to $25 million in early-phase activities including seismic surveys and well testing over the next three years.

ADVANCING EXPLORATION

IN BLOCK 47Another significant milestone was the extension of Phase 1 exploration at Block 47, jointly operated with ENI Oman BV.

The Najid-1 exploration well, spudded in February 2025, is expected to determine the commerciality of promising gas prospects.

The six-month extension, agreed with the Ministry in April, will allow for deeper evaluation and, if successful, may lead to a second development phase.

BOOSTING OIL OUTPUT

FROM BLOCK 60OQEP also reported 86% progress in the Bisat C Expansion at Block 60 — its flagship oil asset, contributing 17% of the company’s Q1 production. Once completed, the expansion will add 37,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil processing capacity and 400,000 bpd in water treatment.

Commissioning is targeted for Q3 2025, solidifying Block 60’s role as a core revenue generator.

