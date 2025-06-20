KUWAIT CITY - The Central Statistical Administration (CSA) announced on Thursday that Kuwait’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 2.25 percent compared to May of last year. The inflation rate showed a monthly rise of 0.15 percent in May compared to April, according to the CSA.

The data revealed that in April, the CPI had risen by 4.72 percent year-on-year. Breaking down the figures by category, the CPI for the cigarettes and tobacco group remained stable, while the clothing group saw a rise of 4.09 percent.

Housing services prices increased by 0.74 percent, and home furnishings rose by 3.38 percent. The health sector recorded a 3.79 percent increase in prices. Conversely, transportation costs decreased by 1.05 percent compared to May 2024.

The communications category experienced a modest price rise of 0.64 percent annually, while entertainment and culture prices increased by 1.92 percent. Education costs also rose by 0.87 percent.

In April, prices for restaurants and hotels increased by 1.50 percent year-on-year, and miscellaneous goods and services rose by 4.9 percent.

Excluding the food and beverages group, the overall inflation rate in Kuwait rose by 1.69 percent annually in May and by 0.08 percent compared to the previous month.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

