Muscat – Asyad Group has announced the launch of its massive cargo vessel, Sohar Max, which utilises wind propulsion technology to achieve enhanced environmental efficiency.

This ambitious initiative underscores Asyad’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive the maritime sector’s transition to sustainability. By integrating wind propulsion technologies, the group aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions and lead the shift towards cleaner, more efficient energy sources in maritime operations.

Sohar Max – with a carrying capacity of 400,000 tonnes – is fitted with five giant rotor sails, each 35 metres tall and 5 metres in diameter. These have been developed in collaboration with global leaders Vale and Anemoi Marine Technologies. The rotor sails capture wind energy through a physical principle that enhances vessel propulsion. Leveraging this advanced technology, the sails can reduce fuel consumption by up to 6%. In turn, this innovation cuts carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes annually per vessel, positioning Sohar Max as a trailblazer in sustainable maritime shipping.

The sails also feature advanced folding technology, developed by Anemoi, which allows them to fold horizontally during port manoeuvres or when passing under low-clearance structures such as bridges. This design provides exceptional operational flexibility, enabling smoother navigation and improving both cargo handling efficiency and overall vessel performance in diverse marine conditions.

These forward-looking solutions align with Asyad Group’s objective of striking a balance between environmental sustainability and high operational efficiency.

Dr Ibrahim bin Bakheet al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping, said, “Today, we take a pioneering step towards building a sustainable future in maritime transport. The Sohar Max vessel serves as a model of innovative solutions that support Oman’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It minimises environmental impact while improving the efficiency of maritime operations. Wind propulsion technology offers a genuine opportunity to revolutionise the shipping sector by reducing emissions and enhancing the performance of large vessels. This project is a true testament to our commitment to sustainable innovation and marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a maritime future that balances economic growth with environmental preservation.”

Nasser al Azri, CEO of Vale Oman, said, “Equipping the Sohar Max with innovative wind propulsion technology is a landmark achievement in our partnership with Asyad Group. It reflects our commitment to developing eco-friendly logistics solutions that reduce carbon emissions and enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. Sohar Max is one of four ultra-large carriers – Sohar Max, Shinas Max, Liwa Max, and Saham Max – invested in by Vale to support our operations in Oman, with Sohar Max being the first to incorporate this advanced technology. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Asyad to leverage Oman’s strategic location and ambitious vision to establish its position as a global hub for sustainable logistics.”

