RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced a six-month grace period for correcting the status of domestic workers, who are reported absent from work (huroob), effective from Sunday, May 11.

This grace period will apply only to workers who were reported absent before the date of this announcement.



The ministry said that the initiative is part of its efforts to regulate the labor market. It allows domestic workers, who have previously been reported as absentees and are still illegally present in the Kingdom, to correct their status by transferring their services to other employers after completing the necessary procedures.



This grace period aims to give domestic workers, who are still staying in the Kingdom after running away from their workplace, as well as their employers a chance to correct legal status through automated procedures on the Musaned platform. If a domestic worker was reported absent before May 11, but did not leave the country, they can now transfer to a new employer. The new employer must complete the required steps through Musaned to make the transfer official.



New employers can log into the Musaned and complete the procedures automatically, contributing to improving the work environment and safeguarding the rights of both domestic workers and their employers.



It is noteworthy that Musaned is the official platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for household services and home employment program, which came into being in 2016. It is one of the initiatives of the ministry to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom.

