KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Manpower has announced the launch of its newly revamped labor platform, now called the "Easier Manpower Portal."

The Authority explained that the portal is designed to empower private sector workers by allowing them to track all submitted applications, review their employment contracts, and submit and monitor labor complaints through a unified, fully integrated electronic system.

Detailing the portal’s services and features, the Authority outlined the following:

Login Access : Secure authentication via the "My Kuwait Identity" application.

: Secure authentication via the "My Kuwait Identity" application. Application Tracking: Workers can monitor the status of their submitted applications, view acceptance or rejection outcomes, and understand the reasons for any rejections.

Workers can monitor the status of their submitted applications, view acceptance or rejection outcomes, and understand the reasons for any rejections. Contract Access: Workers can print copies of their employment contracts associated with approved work permit applications.

Workers can print copies of their employment contracts associated with approved work permit applications. Complaint Submission: Workers can file complaints related to employment entitlements and transfer issues, with the ability to upload supporting documents.

Workers can file complaints related to employment entitlements and transfer issues, with the ability to upload supporting documents. Qualification Recognition: Access to services for recognizing educational qualifications for private sector employees.

Access to services for recognizing educational qualifications for private sector employees. Permit Cancellation: Workers with Labor Relations approval can apply for the cancellation of a work permit, either for departure or transfer to another sector.

Workers with Labor Relations approval can apply for the cancellation of a work permit, either for departure or transfer to another sector. Labor Certificate Printing: Workers can print labor certificates directly from the portal.

