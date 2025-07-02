RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that the third phase of the electronic salary transfer service for domestic workers through digital wallets came into force on Tuesday, July 1.

The third phase applies to employers with three or more domestic workers.



This follows the mandatory implementation of the second phase, which began on January 1 of this year for employers with more than four domestic workers. The ministry is implementing the mandatory system of e-transfer of salaries of domestic workers in a phased manner. The e-transfer of salary service will be applied to those with two or more workers starting October 1, 2025, and will include all domestic workers by January 1, 2026.



This initiative aims to guarantee the rights of domestic workers regarding their salaries, support the ministry's efforts to develop the domestic workers sector, and enhance the rights of both employers and domestic workers. The ministry emphasized the importance of the electronic salary transfer service of domestic workers, as it represents a pivotal step toward enhancing transparency and reliability in the wage payment process, facilitating it through digital wallets and approved banks through the Musaned platform. This service contributes to preserving the rights of all parties to the contractual relationship.



It is noteworthy that the service of paying domestic workers' salaries through the specified official channels includes a number of advantages for the employer and the worker, and enhances the proof of salaries for domestic workers, and facilitates the employer's completion of procedures related to the worker upon the end of the contractual relationship or upon his travel. It also guarantees the worker the receipt of salaries on a regular and fixed basis, and facilitates even transfer of the salary to his family in his country, directly through the same specified official channels with complete ease and security.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development introduced this salary transfer system through the Musaned platform, its official website for household services and home employment program.

