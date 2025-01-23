KUWAIT CITY - The number of registered domestic worker recruitment offices in Kuwait grew by 5.5% to reach 476 by the end of December 2024, compared to 451 at the end of 2023, according to the Public Authority for Manpower.

Data from the Department of Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Workers revealed notable activities over the past year, including 4,900 complaints, the issuance of 84 new licenses, renewal of 398 licenses, reinstatement of 139 suspended licenses, suspension of 204 licenses, and 43 requests for license cancellations.

In December alone, the number of recruitment offices rose by 1.7% with the addition of eight new offices, reaching 476 compared to 468 in November.

License cancellations increased to six requests from one, while renewed licenses surged by 15.8% to 22. However, the number of reinstated licenses dropped by 15.4% to 11, and complaints increased by 13.9% to 466 during the same period.

These figures highlight the dynamic changes in the domestic labor recruitment sector, reflecting both growth and challenges in managing complaints and regulatory compliance.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

