KUWAIT CITY - In a bid to regulate the disbursement of additional work allowances and ascertain adherence to established controls, the Ministry of Education issued a decision outlining the mechanism for assigning employees to additional work in various sectors and departments, under the approved flexible working hours.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the decision that includes a directive to attach copies of decisions regarding the partial reduction of official working hours during the assignment of additional work.

This is to ensure alignment with actual working hours, the decision explained. It added that a statement must be provided detailing the approved timings for those assigned to additional work, allowing for verification that the concerned employees met the required working hours.

The ministry clarified that additional working hours will only be scheduled after the official working hours and following the approved flexible working hours.

“This guarantees that there is no overlap between official and additional working hours,” sources stated. In a letter to Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs Mohammad Al-Khalidi, the ministry emphasized the importance of abiding by regulatory procedures when disbursing additional work allowances. “These measures aim to control expenditures and ensure that allowances are granted only to eligible employees, in line with overtime work regulations; while ensuring compliance with the actual working hours established under the flexible working hours system,” the letter elaborated.

