RIYADH - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is preparing to unveil a unified tourist visa that will allow seamless travel across its six member states, in a landmark move poised to reshape regional tourism.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi, who praised the collaborative efforts of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in driving the initiative forward.

Once implemented, the single-entry visa will enable tourists to traverse the bloc without the need for multiple national visas—a long-anticipated step toward deeper integration within the Gulf region.

Al Budaiwi described the project as a reflection of the Gulf leadership’s shared vision to bolster regional cooperation, modernise travel infrastructure, and harness tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

“This unified visa embodies the strategic aspirations of our leaders,” he said. “It represents our commitment to enhancing integration, embracing advanced technologies, and responding to evolving global security challenges.”

The new system is expected to mirror the Schengen model used across much of Europe, offering streamlined mobility and opening the door to a broader, more cohesive Gulf tourism experience.

No formal launch date has been disclosed, but officials suggest the visa could be rolled out soon as final frameworks are being put in place.

