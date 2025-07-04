The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, has debunked a rumour making the rounds amongst his constituents and on some social media platforms that he and his colleagues in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly embezzled a whopping N1 billion allegedly given to each of them by the Federal Government to execute projects in their respective constituencies.

The federal lawmaker, who made the denial during his 2nd-anniversary town hall meeting and scorecard presentation held in Atani yesterday, described the allegation as a falsehood deliberately being spread by wicked blackmailers in order to destroy the reputation of others before the people.

Ogene said the truth is that the N1 billion was appropriated in the current 2025 federal budget as constituency projects for every House of Representatives member, but that the Federal Government has not even started the implementation of the budget.

He told his people that, besides the N1 billion, he personally, through lobbying, got an additional N1.3 billion appropriated in the same 2025 federal budget for the implementation of sundry projects in the constituency.

In attendance at the town hall meeting were traditional rulers and presidents-general of all the communities in the federal constituency, women and youth leaders, market leaders, landlords’ associations, clergymen, and leaders of various political parties, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy and Labour Party (LP) caucus leader in the lower chamber, stated that the Federal Government has not even finished paying contractors for 2024 constituency projects up till now.

He told his people that if the Federal Government implements the N1 billion appropriated in the 2025 budget, along with the N1.3 billion he personally attracted into the budget through lobbying for sundry projects, between this year and next year, he would have surpassed his campaign promises.

Hon. Ogene advised his constituents to always cross-check any allegations made against him and his co-legislators concerning every money appropriated for constituency projects from the Federal Government’s official social media portals before believing such claims.

He vowed that his service to the people would continuously be guided by objectivity, sensibility, and utmost responsibility.

“As I earlier pledged, I will continue to lead from the front, prioritising the interest, peace, development, and progress of Ogbaru in every decision and step I make as your representative,” Ogene assured.

Hon. Ogene enumerated the various constituency projects earmarked in the 2025 appropriation for implementation in the constituency to include massive electricity projects, solar streetlights, water schemes in Ogbaru communities, provision of security vehicles for vigilante groups, provision of science equipment in schools, construction and equipping of exam halls, training and empowerment of women and youths, and construction of a cottage hospital, among others.

He, however, stated in his scorecard within the period under review that he has sponsored 19 bills and 12 motions.

Hon. Ogene added that, within the past six months, he had also facilitated the installation of streetlights in 27 different communities and locations in the constituency.

Over 250 constituents, including women and youths, have also benefited from training and empowerment programmes in different fields including solar technology, ICT, fishery, and clean cooking. Each of the beneficiaries also received financial grants and relevant empowerment materials from the lawmaker, he further stated.

Several speakers eulogised his efforts and urged him to do more for the constituency.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).