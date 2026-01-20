Arab Finance: Ahmed Amawi, the Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA), and Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, the Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), signed a cooperation protocol agreement to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, according to a statement.

Both Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib witnessed the signing ceremony.

They emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral coordination to facilitate trade, reduce customs clearance times, and leverage the ECS experience to boost the efficiency of the shared risk management system.

The next phase will witness greater cooperation between the two entities in the automated valuation of goods through coordination with foreign producers and suppliers. This is besides facilitating procedures for verifying the accuracy of data and commercial documents for Egyptian imports.

On his part, Amawi noted that the partnership supports the development of the customs work system, affirming that cooperation with the ECS has a vital role in supporting mechanisms for pre- and post-verification of commercial documents and data.