Bahrain - A new six-month commercial work permit has been introduced to employ expatriate workers currently in Bahrain, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced yesterday.

The option, which adds to the existing one- and two-year permits, is aimed at “offering employer trial opportunities, reduce operational expenses and achieve sustainability in the commercial sector”, according to a statement.

The authority emphasised that the new option does not include recruitment from abroad.

“This measure is expected to achieve several regulatory goals for the labour market, such as reducing the recruitment of new expatriate workers for the commercial sector and offering business owners trial options to benefit from the existing workforce in the kingdom,” said the statement.

“It allows businesses to assess the efficiency and suitability of workers based on their standards, ultimately enhancing chances for success, growth and reduced operational costs.

“This approach also helps businesses improve financial efficiency and achieve greater sustainability, especially in their early stages.”

For more details, visit www.lmra.gov.bh or contact the LMRA Call Centre at 17506055.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).