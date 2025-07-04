RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development stated that Saudization programs and support provided to the private sector have resulted in generating jobs for a record number of Saudis in this sector, reaching 2.48 million Saudi men and women.



The ministry said that the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) supported this growth by employing 143,000 Saudi citizens during the first quarter of 2025, while the money spent on training, empowerment, and guidance programs amounted to approximately SR1.83 billion.



The ministry indicated that the unemployment rate among Saudis dropped to its lowest level, since the beginning of statistical monitoring, reaching 6.3 percent, and this reflects the cumulative impact of national programs and initiatives aimed at developing the labor market and empowering national cadres.



The ministry noted that this progress is a continuation of the development path the Kingdom is witnessing in various fields. It previously exceeded the 7 percent target of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, six years early, and is confidently moving towards the new 5 percent target, in light of the directives and updates recently announced.



The ministry noted the record levels of Saudi women's participation in the labor market, with their unemployment rate falling to 10.5 percent—a historic low—compared to 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an annual decrease of 3.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. This confirms the impact of programs and initiatives that include women's economic empowerment, providing a stimulating and safe work environment, and enhancing their ability to effectively contribute to national growth.



The ministry added that these results embody the impact of the National Labor Market Strategy, adopted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which aims to develop policies and regulations, empower the national workforce, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector and relevant entities.

