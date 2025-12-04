RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the number of Saudis working in the private sector has risen to around 2.5 million.

Addressing the Budget Forum 2026 in Riyadh on Wednesday, he said that Saudi women’s participation in the labor market has reached 34.5 percent, compared to 23 percent in 2019. He stressed that these transformations reflect the maturity of the national labor market.

Al-Rajhi noted that the ministry’s ecosystem participates in eight of Saudi Vision 2030 programs and works toward achieving 26 strategic goals through more than 100 initiatives, saying that more than 70 percent of them have been completed.

He noted that the most significant labor market achievements were realized through the Labor Market Strategy launched in 2020, with 92 percent of its targets now implemented.

“This contributed to lowering the unemployment rate among Saudis to 6.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, down from 12 percent in 2019, surpassing the vision target of 7 percent by 2030. The human resources and social development ecosystem has achieved qualitative accomplishments in the labor market, empowering eligible groups and enhancing the contribution of the nonprofit sector to sustainable development, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives,” he said.

Al-Rajhi stated that the ministry has issued more than 30 professional localization decisions in specialized fields such as engineering, accounting, and pharmacy to boost the presence of national talent. The number of Saudis employed in these professions has increased by more than 100 percent, reaching 300 percent in some fields.

Al-Rajhi reiterated that the human resources and social development ecosystem will continue working toward the goals of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation through an integrated partnership among the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to build a brighter future for all citizens.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).