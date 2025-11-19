Arab Finance: The unemployment rate in Egypt recorded 6.4% during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, up 0.3% from Q2 2025, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

The labor force size was estimated at 34.727 million individuals in Q3 2025, higher by 3.3% than 33.614 million individuals in the previous quarter.

The urban labor force reached 15.205 million individuals, while the rural labor force stood at 19.522 million individuals.

In terms of gender, males represented 26.998 million of the total labor force, and females were 7.729 million.