Arab Finance: Egypt has launched the ITIDA-DXC Dandelion program to train and qualify individuals with various neurological disorders for employment in the communications and information technology sector, as per a statement.

The program was introduced under a cooperation protocol signed between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and DXC Technology, in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, CEO of ITIDA Ahmed El-Zaher, and Chairperson of DXC Technology in Egypt Nevin Galal.

The two-year program will train more than 60 participants aged 18 to 30 with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and dyslexia.

Training will cover personal development and a range of technological specializations, including artificial intelligence, software testing, data analysis, and infrastructure monitoring.

It will also provide professional support through specialized inclusion consulting teams to help trainees integrate into the workplace.

The program is set for official launch in March, with training beginning before the middle of next year.

Talaat said the initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategy for building a digital Egypt, which includes strengthening digital capabilities, enabling access to quality employment in the digital economy, and ensuring the participation of all citizens in Egypt’s digital transformation.

He highlighted the program’s developmental role in empowering participants to secure jobs in IT fields and benefit from their skills and talents.

He noted the contribution of the Ministry of Social Solidarity to the program’s design and implementation, adding that the initiative supports the state’s efforts to build an inclusive digital society and provide equal opportunities that enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian talent.

Morsy said the ministry views innovation as a core path toward full inclusion and independence.

She stated that the digital economy creates new opportunities for young people and that empowering neurodiverse individuals in the labor market is an economic and social necessity.

She emphasized that employment fosters financial independence, strengthens community participation, and enables the state to benefit from the capabilities of its citizens.

Morsy also noted that the ministry provided technical support for the proposal to launch the program, drawing on its experience in rehabilitation, diagnosis, and psychosocial support.

She highlighted the institutional cooperation between the two ministries and pointed to the importance of the national Ta’heel platform as a unified gateway for inclusive training and employment.

She added that the DXC Dandelion program is a leading global model for empowering neurodiverse youth in the technology sector through specialized training, on-site job-coaching, and psychosocial support for trainees and their families.

DXC’s global Dandelion program, first launched in Australia in 2014, has since expanded to the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, and the Philippines.

It has supported more than 350 individuals in securing jobs and has received over 25 international awards for its impact.

El-Zaher said the partnership aligns with ITIDA’s mission to support the growth of the IT sector and promote digital skills, particularly initiatives with social impact.

He said the program aims to create equal opportunities, expand the pool of digital talent, and build a workforce that meets market needs, strengthening Egypt’s position as a global hub for outsourcing and cross-border services.

For her part, Galal said individuals with neurological disorders possess abilities such as strong attention to detail and analytical and creative thinking—skills that are valuable in areas like software testing and data analysis.

She said the program aims to provide a supportive work environment, appropriate training, and opportunities for participants to utilize their abilities while contributing to reducing the skills gap in the IT sector.

DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 company operating a regional outsourcing center in Egypt that serves more than 20 clients in the Middle East, the UK, and Europe.

The company employs more than 600 specialists and plans to expand its workforce to 1,000 by 2027.