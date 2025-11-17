RIYADH — The strategic partnership between the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and the transport and logistics sector has contributed to the employment of 74,000 Saudi citizens between 2020 and the first half of 2025.

This partnership is a continuation of the Fund's efforts to build sustainable human capital and support the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in empowering key economic sectors.

During this period, the HADAF signed 12 specialized training agreements linked to employment in the same sector. The total support allocated to these partnerships exceeded SR500 million, targeting the training of approximately 2,000 Saudi citizens. The employment sustainability rate for those supported by the Fund in the sector reached 78 percent.

The HADAF’s efforts have contributed to empowering the transport and logistics sector by supporting several professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector and increasing the support rate for a number of professions within the employment support product to reach 50 percent of the employee's salary, with a maximum of SR3,000. Approximately 4,000 citizens have also benefited from on-the-job training programs in the sector.

These results reflect the HADAF's strategic role in empowering the Saudi labor market and supporting its transformation towards specialized and promising sectors. They also highlight its ongoing efforts to build sustainable national human capital that ensures the Kingdom's long-term economic growth and cultivates generations of Saudis capable of innovation and meeting the demands of future jobs.

This underscores the HADAF’s pivotal role in supporting the development and sustainability of the Kingdom's economy and supplying new and promising economic sectors with qualified national talent. This accelerates economic diversification and supports the implementation of major projects and developmental and economic programs within the framework of Vision 2030 and its objectives for achieving a sustainable and prosperous economic future.

