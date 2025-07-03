Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority is pleased to report the overwhelmingly positive outcomes of its 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative.

This Initiative, in line with the GTA's commitment to easing financial burdens on companies and encouraging voluntary tax compliance, is making the tax system more efficient and transparent, ultimately bolstering the nation's sustainable development plans.

Since its commencement on March 1st, the initiative has granted total exemptions of over QR 900 million to 4,000 taxpayers.

This significant participation underscores the value taxpayers place on this opportunity provided by the GTA. This initiative empowers companies through smoother compliance with tax laws and regulations..

To make it even easier to benefit from this initiative, the Authority has simplified its terms and conditions.

Taxpayers now need to complete the registration process on Dhareeba portal, update all their information, submit all required tax returns and financial statements, and pledge to file and pay their taxes on time for the next three years.

The Authority will carefully examine all applications submitted within the specified period and will notify applicants of the result through their accounts on the Dhareeba portal.

Importantly, the registration deadline for this initiative is August 31, 2025. The General Tax Authority encourages all eligible taxpayers to seize this valuable opportunity to regularize their tax affairs and avoid future penalties.

They can also get detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, terms, and procedures by visiting the Authority's official website and the Dhareeba portal or contacting the Unified Call Center.

