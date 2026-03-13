UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has decided to allow residents currently outside the UAE whose residency permits have expired to return to the country, as prevailing circumstances in the region have prevented their return due to airspace closures.

The decision will remain in effect for one month starting from February 28, 2026, a WAM news agency report quoting the authority said.

The authority explained that the decision applies to all residents who were outside the UAE and whose residency permits expired on or after February 28 while they were abroad, and who were unable to return due to airspace closures or flight suspensions.

The decision will remain valid until March 31, 2026, allowing them to enter the UAE during this period without the need to apply for a new entry visa, enabling them to regularise their legal status without incurring any financial penalties resulting from these exceptional circumstances beyond their control.

The authority noted that the decision comes in response to the exceptional circumstances affecting residents abroad who were unable to return and renew their residency permits on time due to airspace closures and disruptions in global air travel. It added that the decision reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach to addressing emergencies, easing the burden on residents and enabling them to continue their lives, build their future, and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

The authority also emphasised its commitment to reuniting resident families, in line with the values and principles of the “Year of the Family”, by providing the opportunity for the head of a household, or any family member whose residency expired while abroad, to return to the UAE and resume their life with their family.

