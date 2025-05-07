Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has launched two new AI-powered features on its iVestor app that are aimed at helping investors have better access and understanding of company information, according to a press release.

The updates are Smart Disclosures and Financial Summary, being part of wider enhancements to iVestor, which now enables investors to trade DFM shares directly through the app more easily.

DFM’s announcement came on the sidelines of the third MENA Capital Market Summit, which is taking place from 6-7 May 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah in the UAE.

Moreover, the new features aim to support quicker, more informed decision-making by simplifying how financial data is presented. Smart Disclosures automatically reviews lengthy company announcements and highlights the most important points in a short and accessible summary.

Meanwhile, Financial Summary presents a quick, easy-to-read snapshot of a company’s performance, focusing on key financial metrics such as revenue, profit and earnings per share.

The CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, Hamed Ali, said: "Across global markets, there’s a clear shift toward simpler, more intuitive investor experiences. For us, improving access to information is part of a broader effort to lower barriers to participation and support a more informed and engaged investor base.”

Ali concluded: “These features are one way we’re aligning with that shift while responding to the needs of our own market."

It is worth mentioning that the new features follow DFM’s 2024 revampof iVestor, which transformed the app from a dividend-focused tool into a full-service investment platform.

The app currently allows users to subscribe to IPOs, access private offerings via Arena, manage portfolios, transfer funds and track market activity. It has quickly become a key access point for Dubai’s capital markets, with over 240,000 users representing more than 100 nationalities.

With the addition of Smart Disclosures and Financial Summary, DFM continues to focus on practical digital enhancements that improve usability and support long-term market engagement.

During the two-day summit in Dubai, DFM collaborated with Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for closer cooperation between the two capital markets.

