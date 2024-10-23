Muscat – A new high-grade office tower is set to redefine Muscat’s business landscape with the launch of the ‘Malak Tower’ project, which was officially launched on Tuesday.

Held under the patronage of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of Oman In-vestment Authority, the launch event brought together dignitaries, business leaders and senior officials.

An investment of RO12mn, Malak Tower is a collaboration between H H Sayyid Dr Kamil Fahad Mahmood al Said, project owner, Al Khalili Group as developer and Tibiaan as marketing and management firm. Project completion is expected by the end of 2027.

Speaking at the launch, H H Sayyid Kamil said, “Malak Tower is more than just a real estate project; it is a collaborative effort that offers substantial value to businesses and investors. Its strategic location overlooking Sultan Qaboos Street adds to its commercial appeal, fostering economic activity and creating new investment opportunities in this vital area.”

He also highlighted the importance of partnering with experienced firms, saying, “We are proud to collaborate with Al Khalili Group, a leader in contracting and real estate development, and Tibiaan, known for its expertise in real estate services and investment studies. Together, we are transforming a vision into a pioneering project that emphasises innovation and sustain-ability.”

The 12-storey tower – two levels of basement parking, ground floor for retail spaces and nine floors dedicated for office use – will be a Grade A office building with total built-up area of approximately 17,000sqm.