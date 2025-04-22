Muscat – Members of Majlis A’Shura have voiced concerns over housing and the urban planning strategy urging closer alignment with local needs and more effective policy execution, as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) unveiled its achievements and future plans in the sector.

The issues were raised during the shura’s ninth regular session on Monday, which included a detailed statement by H E Dr Khalfan bin Saeed al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. The session was chaired by H E Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura, in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the shura.

Shura members questioned the compatibility of urban designs with citizen preferences and local topography, while expressing doubt over the ministry’s goal of raising the housing sector’s GDP contribution from 2.6% in 2024 to 6.5% in 2025. They also highlighted the vulnerability of coastal cities to climate change, deterioration of older residential areas, lack of green spaces, and proximity of industrial zones to homes.

Concerns were also raised over delays in housing aid, inadequate infrastructure in allocated plots, and the need for reforms in land policies. Several members called for more equitable rules on foreign property ownership and improved coordination between ministries to ensure sustainable development.

Members of the shura referred to media statements issued by the ministry indicating that nearly 600,000 residential plots have been distributed. They noted that many of these plots are located in areas lacking basic infrastructure and services, rendering these unsuitable for construction or habitation. They cited official data showing that a total of 447,612 residential land applications had been submitted in the last decade till the end of December 2024, but only 343,629 plots were distributed.

Based on this data, lawmakers asked what practical steps MHUP will adopt to amend existing housing plans and make these viable for development. They also sought clarity on how the ministry intends to tackle the persistent challenge of allocating residential land in undeveloped areas – an issue reportedly affecting multiple governorates.

In response, H E Shuaili outlined progress made between 2021 and 2024, noting that 4,923 families benefited from the Social Housing Programme.

He added that 2,189 plots of land were allocated for investment in commercial, industrial, agricultural and mixed-use categories between 2022 and 2025.

Nearly 70,000 residential plots and housing units were distributed in the last three years, with property transactions during the period valued at over RO10bn.

A major highlight of the ministry’s strategy is development of five future cities – Sultan Haitham City, Al Thuraya and projects in Suhar, Nizwa and Salalah – covering a total area of 39mn sqm. Work is also underway on 22 integrated residential neighbourhoods with target of reaching 30 by 2025.

H E Shuaili announced that in accordance with Royal Directives, 10% of new housing units in neighbourhood plans will be allocated to young families supported by the Marriage Fund, who will also benefit from reduced pricing.

