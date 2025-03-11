Muscat: The State Council’s Legal Committee on Monday held its 13th meeting of the second regular session of the 8th term under the chairman Shaikh Sultan bin Matar al Azizi, Chairman of the committee in the presence of the members of the Committee and a number of employees of the State Council’s Secretariat-General.

The committee discussed the draft law on Combating Human Trafficking which aims to keep pace with the developments in combating human trafficking as well as providing more guarantees to protect victims of human trafficking and facilitating the work of the relevant authorities in enforcing the law in cases related to human trafficking.

The committee discussed the report of the State Council’s Economic and Financial Committee regarding its study of the draft law on Real Estate Regulation which aims at creating a unified legislation for the real estate sector, regulating the relationship between the stakeholders in terms of rights and duties, updating the system of existing laws that regulate the sector to keep pace with the development of the real estate market, enhancing the investment attraction to the sector and organizing the licensing mechanisms for people working in the real estate sector.

