The future of facility management in the Middle East is driven by technology, sustainability, and efficiency, Luis Carlos Barroso, ME Facility Services Director, ACCIONA.

The coming years is expected to see an increased adoption of AI and automation to enhance predictive maintenance and resource allocation, he said in an interview with Zawya Projects. Other trends include greater emphasis on green solutions in line with regional sustainability goals and enhanced digitalisation that enable real-time monitoring and performance optimisation.

“Unlike traditional facility management providers, we customise our solutions to fit the unique needs of each client, whether in healthcare, education, or large infrastructure projects,” Barroso said.

Other differentiators are integration of smart technologies such as IoT, automation, and robotics to optimise operations and prioritising sustainability by reducing chemical usage, improving air quality, and enhancing energy efficiency.

In the Gulf region, the company has been quite active in Qatar with prominent clients such as Hamad Medical Corporation and SEK International School.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Acciona employees were on the front line working to help contain the virus, noted Barroso.

“Our teams ensured uninterrupted availability of hospital services, maintaining a 100 percent service rate, and performed rapid and meticulous disinfections to guarantee a safe environment for both medical staff and patients,” he said.

The company’s collaboration with SEK International School, one of its first clients in Qatar, allowed it to expand and consolidate its position as leaders in the educational sector, providing services to more than 50 schools private and public.

“By offering management solutions that prioritise children's safety and comfort in the educational environment, we have consolidated our presence in the sector, positioning ourselves as a reliable and adaptable partner for our clients' needs,” said the Acciona executive

Excerpts from the interview:

Coould you elaborate on Acciona's role in facility management sector across the Middle East?

Acciona has been a key player in the Middle East since 2008, providing integrated infrastructure and energy solutions. Our Facility Service division has grown substantially, supporting critical projects such as Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Aspetar Hospital in Qatar, where we are providing advanced cleaning and disinfection services for world-class healthcare facilities.

We are delivering high-quality maintenance and sustainability-driven solutions in Muscat and Salalah International Airports in Oman. In Saudi Arabia, Haramain High-Speed Railway and My Clinic Hospital showcase our expertise in facility management in high-traffic and high-demand environments.

We are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence across the region, ensuring that our services meet the highest global standards in sustainability and efficiency.

What are some of the biggest facility management challenges in the region, and how is Acciona addressing them?

One of the primary challenges is ensuring operational efficiency while maintaining sustainability. The demand for facility management services in hospitals, airports, and large-scale infrastructure requires cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions.

Some different ways that we have to address these challenges are:

• Leveraging robotics and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce human exposure to high-risk areas.

• Implementing predictive maintenance tools to optimise resource usage and reduce downtime.

• Prioritising eco-friendly cleaning solutions to minimse environmental impact.

Could you elaborate on robotic solutions in facility management, and what makes these innovations a game-changer for the industry in the Middle East?

The introduction of our autonomous cleaning, duct-cleaning, and disinfection robots marks a significant shift in how we approach hygiene and operational efficiency. These robotic solutions not only enhance cleaning precision, disinfection and air quality but also optimise the use of resources, reducing the environmental footprint.

For example, at HMC and the American School of Doha, our robotic solutions have transformed traditional cleaning methods by reaching hard-to-access areas, improving hygiene standards, and ensuring strict compliance with health and safety regulations.

The integration of HEPA filtration in our duct-cleaning robots and UV-C light disinfection technology in medical facilities is setting a new benchmark for sustainable facility management.

The use of our own ultraviolet disinfection robot, for example, allows us to ensure optimal levels of disinfection, especially in high-demand and high-risk sectors, such as hospitals. This robot provides an autonomous solution that quickly disinfects rooms and enclosed spaces effectively, helping to create a safe and efficient environment, reducing labor time and manpower.

Our robotic solutions help in reducing chemical waste by ensuring precise dosing of disinfectants; minimising energy and water consumption through efficient cleaning technologies; enhancing indoor air quality, which directly impacts public health and well-being.

How is facility management becoming a part of the clients’ ESG narrative?

Our facility management services are actively enhancing clients' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) narratives by integrating sustainable and innovative practices across various sectors. By focusing on sustainability, innovation, and quality, Acciona aligns its facility services with clients' ESG objectives, contributing positively to their environmental and social goals.

Incorporating ESG principles into facility management involves adopting sustainable practices that minimise environmental impact, promoting social responsibility through ethical labor practices and community engagement, and ensuring robust governance structures. Acciona's commitment to these areas supports clients in achieving their ESG targets, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering a positive corporate reputation.

Finally, what is next for your facility management business in the Middle East?

Our focus is on expanding our presence and strengthening our expertise in key sectors, such as healthcare, education, aviation and transportation and smart cities and sustainable infrastructure.

We are committed to delivering excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring that our facility management services continue to set new industry benchmarks across the region.

(Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

