Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury developer, has announced the launch of Sobha Privy Collection, a new pinnacle in ultra-luxury living, rooted in the design philosophy: The Art of Sublime.

The Sobha Privy Collection is defined by seven core tenets: expansive spaces, iconic addresses, uncompromising finesse, exceptional service, exclusive amenities, extraordinary privacy, and a distinct quality that sets each home a cut above the rest; all serving as the common thread across each residencem, said the developer in a statement.

Marking entry into this elite zone is the new uber-luxe development– The S at Sobha Hartland II. This tower is a striking architectural landmark and the final, tallest reveal within the award-winning Sobha Hartland II masterplan.

Inspired by the iconic ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new tower is envisioned as an equilateral triangle sculpted at the apex of the district’s canal arc, offering 270-degree panoramic views across Downtown Dubai, the central lagoon, and beyond, it stated.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Menon, the Chairman of Sobha Group, said: "Sobha Privy Collection reflects our pursuit of purity in design and perfection in detail. With ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II, we are presenting residences that speak the language of grandeur, stillness, elegance, and enduring value for those who resonate with the extraordinary."

Conceived for global elites, ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II is imagined as a rarefied reserve of form, flow, and finesse. Residences begin from the eighth floor upward, preserving uninterrupted vistas and heightened privacy.

The S is a 71-storied tower with just two expansive, villa-scale residences per floor. The design embodies a quietly opulent rhythm, featuring a floor-to-floor height of 4m with clear unobstructed glazing expanse, intuitive spatial separation, panoramic master suites, private terraces and spa-inspired bathrooms bathed in natural light.

At The S, residents experience luxury from the moment they arrive, with a stunning triple-height grand lobby, and concierge and valet services.

Every element is shaped by Sobha’s hallmark: an obsessive attention to detail refined over decades of craftsmanship, said the developer.

Extending beyond a single address, Sobha Privy Collection comprises a handpicked selection of residences across the developer’s most elite developments, including the mansions and villas at Sobha Hartland II Estates, Duplexes and Penthouses at SeaHaven, The S - Sheikh Zayed Road, and now, ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II.

Each luxury home is shaped with thoughtful layouts, exceptional locations, personalised details, and a quiet focus on privacy, coming together to reflect the care and craft that define the Sobha way.

Reflecting on the exclusive experience at ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road, Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Real Estate, said: "The 'S' wasn't just another development; it was a project that demanded attention. From the design to the delivery, Sobha Realty brought something truly refined to the table, and we knew right away it was worth backing. Being part of its success wasn’t just exciting; it reaffirmed why we do what we do."

Adding to this sentiment, Huimin Wang, Managing Director of Fastway Real Estate, said: "When Sobha Realty introduced 'The S' on Sheikh Zayed Road, it represented a bold vision of luxury; brought to life with unmatched precision and craftsmanship. Now, as it reaches completion, it stands as a testament to that promise and to everyone who believed in it from the very beginning."

Designed for the global connoisseur, Sobha Privy Collection presents homes as rare and considered, as the lives they are meant to reflect, said the Dubai developer.

As the final chapter in the Sobha Hartland II story, The S reflects Sobha’s legacy while charting a new path, demonstrating more than traditional luxury by delivering a deeper experience of space, calm, and refined living.

With future additions envisioned across waterfronts, islands, and skyline-defining destinations, Sobha Privy Collection continues to shape a modern vocabulary of prestige anchored in the timeless principles of clarity, craft, and The Art of Sublime.-TradeArabia News Service

