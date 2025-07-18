Eazy Financial Services, a leading Bahraini financial institution specializing in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, has announced a strategic partnership with Tamara, one of the region’s fastest-growing fintech platforms and a pioneer of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) model in the GCC.

Through this collaboration, EazyPay will serve as Tamara’s local acquirer and provide advanced payment gateway services, enabling secure, seamless, and efficient transaction processing across Tamara’s expanding network of merchants and customers in the Gulf.

The partnership was formalised at a recent event held in Manama, underscoring both companies’ commitment to advancing the region’s digital payments infrastructure.

Founder & CEO of EazyPay Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi said: "Tamara has rapidly become a key player in how consumers across the region choose to pay - particularly with the rise of BNPL models."

"By supporting their platform with our payment gateway services, we’re enabling a smoother, faster, and more reliable experience for merchants and customers alike. It’s a strong example of how fintech collaboration can deliver real value to the market," he stated.

According to EazyPay, this strategic alliance also reflects its continued efforts to drive innovation and foster collaboration within the regional fintech ecosystem.

As a homegrown Bahraini fintech leader, EazyPay remains committed to forging strong partnerships that support the wider digital transformation agenda shaping the future of commerce in the GCC.

By combining Tamara’s innovative consumer payment experience with EazyPay’s proven technology infrastructure, this partnership is set to elevate the digital commerce experience across the Gulf, creating greater value and convenience for businesses and consumers alike.

Tamara Bahrain CEO and Vice Chairman Faris Al Obaid said: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with EazyPay in Bahrain, marking a pivotal moment for our expansion in the Mena region."

"EazyPay, a leader in payment solutions, will not only serve as our local acquirer but also as a key strategic partner for our growing operations in Bahrain. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our service offering and delivering a seamless, elevated experience to our customers," noted Al Obaid.

"We are confident that EazyPay’s local expertise and strong infrastructure will help us achieve our shared goals and promote financial inclusivity in the kingdom," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

