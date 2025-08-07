Cairo – Lime Consumer Finance, a subsidiary of the UAE listed bank First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has entered into a strategic partnership with the Future University in Egypt (FUE), according to a press release.

The two sides collaborated during Egypt’s largest higher education fair EduGate 2025, where Lime served as the official financial partner.

The partnership signals a major step toward expanding access to higher education in Egypt with Lime being a platform for education financing in the African country.

Moreover, the collaboration with FUE marks a milestone in Lime’s strategic expansion and reinforces its mission to make quality education more accessible through transparent, tailored financing solutions for students and their families.

The CEO and Managing Director of Lime, Ahmed Mohsen, said: “With over 3.76 million individuals pursuing higher education nationwide, the need for smart, flexible financing solutions spans all educational stages.”

Mohsen noted: “To meet this growing demand, Lime is expanding its network of educational partners, now working with over 300 institutions to empower families in supporting a rich and uninterrupted learning journey—from nursery through to university and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Ebada Sarhan, President of FUE, said: “We are proud to partner with Lime to bring next-generation financial technology into the education experience.”

Sarhan elaborated: “This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing access to education and advancing the learning ecosystem in Egypt.”

The FUE President concluded: “We’re providing smart support for a smarter future—ensuring higher education remains accessible, efficient, and future-ready. In addition, students who choose to pay the full-year tuition fees through Lime will benefit from a 10% exclusive discount.”

Licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Lime officially launched in Egypt with an initial investment worth $9.40 million in July 2025.

