Egypt - Dalia El-Baz, Chairperson of Egypt Post, announced the launch of the “Felousy” application — the first fully integrated digital platform in Egypt dedicated to investing in investment funds. The platform is operated through PFI Investment Services, a company licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority and wholly owned by Post for Investment (PFI), the investment arm of Egypt Post.

“Felousy” is considered one of the largest digital investment platforms in the Middle East in terms of product diversity and the breadth of its partnerships. It is also the first platform in the Egyptian market to enable individuals to invest directly in units of various investment funds via their mobile phones. The app offers a fully digital, user-friendly investment experience, giving investors access to more than 40 investment funds across multiple asset classes, including gold funds, fixed income, equities, Egyptian Exchange index funds, and sector-focused funds such as real estate and technology.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s visit to Egypt Post’s pavilion at Cairo ICT 2025, accompanied by Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. They were received by the Chairperson of the Authority, who presented a comprehensive overview of Egypt Post’s latest developments, achievements, and newly launched services at this year’s exhibition.

El-Baz said Egypt Post’s participation in Cairo ICT 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the state’s digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda, in addition to strengthening the organisation’s role in providing financial, postal, logistics, and government services in line with international standards.

She noted that this year’s pavilion showcases several advanced digital solutions and services, including the relaunch of the “Easy Pay” application in cooperation with e-Finance. The app enables citizens to carry out a wide range of financial transactions, such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, university fee payments, and receiving money transfers. The VISA Plus service has also been activated to facilitate international remittances, alongside a customer loyalty programme designed to encourage the use of electronic payments. Microfinance services are being rolled out in partnership with specialised financial institutions to further expand financial inclusion.

During the tour, the Chairperson briefed the Prime Minister on the launch of Egypt Post’s new shipment-pickup service through smart parcel lockers, “Post Collect” — introduced for the first time in Egypt — allowing customers to collect parcels around the clock using a one-time passcode. These parcel stations will be deployed in key locations across the governorates, including shopping centres and metro stations.

El-Baz affirmed that Egypt Post is moving forward with an ambitious strategy to strengthen its national role and deliver advanced services that meet citizens’ needs while supporting the state’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and broaden financial inclusion.

