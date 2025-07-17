Muscat: As the Khareef season now underway, attracting thousands of visitors to Dhofar, Bank Muscat, the leading financial service provider in the Sultanate of Oman, continues to provide the latest digital solutions to facilitate payment processes. The Bank offers the Tap‘N’Go payment service which is a contactless payment service, enabling merchants and business owners, to accept card payments directly via their smartphones.

This service is an ideal option for small businesses such as food trucks and stalls, allowing them to receive payments from international visitors quickly and easily, without the need for point-of-sale devices or cash handling. Any Android smart device can accept payments using the Tap‘N’Go application, which supports all major cards that comply with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The service targets home-based business owners, small retail shop owners, food truck and cafe owners, delivery companies, taxi drivers, startups and other business owners. Customers who are holding a merchant account with Bank Muscat can enjoy a seamless and secure payment experience through Tap‘N’Go payment service, especially during the Khareef season.

The Tap‘N’Go payment service is an important addition to the digital payment options offered by Bank Muscat. This service enhances customer experience, especially during the summer and travel season when visitors need fast and efficient payment solutions. This service will enable merchants to receive payments more efficiently, contributing to the economic activity in Dhofar.

The Tap‘N’Go payment service is part of a broader range of digital solutions launched by Bank Muscat, including Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and QR code payments, enhancing customer experiences and facilitating daily financial transactions. Bank Muscat is keen to adopt top-notch banking services, enabling customers to complete their transactions safely in no time. The innovative digital solutions are designed to meet customers’ needs and fulfill their changing requirements.

