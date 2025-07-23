Muscat – As part of ongoing efforts to uphold market regulations and safeguard consumer rights, the Inspection Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion carried out a large-scale inspection campaign in the Mabelah Industrial Area in the wilayat of Seeb.

The campaign focused on ensuring compliance with mandatory electronic payment service requirements, in line with national directives to modernise commercial transactions and improve consumer convenience.

Authorities confirmed the seizure of 300 commercial establishments found to be non-compliant, primarily for failing to provide electronic point-of-sale (POS) systems. Legal action has been initiated against the violators in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Inspection Department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight and urged all businesses to comply with the e-payment mandate, which enhances transparency, reduces cash handling, and supports the sultanate’s move toward a more digitally integrated economy.

Regular inspection campaigns will continue across various governorates to ensure full adherence and protect consumer interests.

