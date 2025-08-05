Bahrain - ONE App, powered by Al Salam Bank, has announced the launch of its integrated e-marketplace and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) feature. This latest development reflects ONE App’s commitment to creating an inclusive and seamless retail ecosystem that empowers both clients and merchants through accessible and innovative digital solutions.

The e-marketplace allows a wide network of local merchants – whether operating online or through physical retail outlets – to showcase their products directly within the app. This new platform offers users a curated retail experience, enabling them to browse, select, and purchase a diverse range of products with convenience and confidence. ONE App now allows clients to opt for BNPL as a payment method with interest-free and no paperwork or salary transfer required. Clients can split their payments into three monthly instalments, making shopping more flexible and accessible.

The newly introduced features not only enhances client convenience but also extends significant value to merchants. Businesses can now digitally onboard themselves through a self-service process, enabling them to list products on the ONE App marketplace, extend comfortable instalment plans to their clients, and monitor their sales performance through an intuitive dashboard.

This initiative is set to drive meaningful commercial growth by enabling merchants to reach a digitally connected audience while offering added flexibility at checkout, whether online or at physical retail locations.

Commenting on the launch, ONE App general manager Haitham Al Haddad stated: “Our goal at ONE App has always been to simplify everyday living by integrating financial services with real-life experiences. The launch of the e-marketplace, combined with a seamless BNPL feature, represents a transformative step forward — not only for our clients but for the broader retail landscape in Bahrain. This initiative empowers merchants with greater reach and digital presence while giving clients an affordable, transparent, and effortless way to shop. It is another example of how ONE App continues to bridge technology, finance, and lifestyle to build a smarter, more inclusive future.”

The launch of the e-marketplace with BNPL is a significant step in ONE App’s broader strategy to become the preferred digital platform for modern living. It reflects a vision rooted in accessibility, convenience, and value-delivering benefits that extend beyond financial transactions to support real economic participation and digital transformation across the kingdom.

To learn more about the marketplace, shop with BNPL, or onboard as a merchant, users are invited to visit www.oneapp.bh or download ONE App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).