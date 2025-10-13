Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been selected by BPay Global, a payment services provider under the Binance group, as its bank of choice in the kingdom.

Through this engagement, NBB will provide banking products and services that will support BPay’s operations and enhance efficiency.

Formalised during Fintech Forward 2025, this step allows BPay Global to utilise NBB’s strong banking infrastructure to facilitate secure, transparent, and compliant financial transactions, including a wide range of transaction banking products.

Commenting on the announcement, NBB Group chief executive officer Usman Ahmed said: “NBB is proud to be the bank of choice for BPay. This reflects our ongoing commitment to support Bahrain’s financial ecosystem by offering trusted banking solutions that enable growth and innovation. Our focus is to provide dependable financial services that connect the needs of today’s businesses with the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Binance Bahrain and BPay Global general manager Tameem Al Moosawi said: “Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 aims to foster a dynamic fintech landscape that embraces innovation and inclusivity. With this partnership, we are helping create an environment where users can effortlessly transact, empowering Bahrain’s vision to become a leading hub for financial innovation in the region.”

NBB continues to play a leading role in supporting the growth of financial and technology-driven companies in Bahrain by providing robust banking services, liquidity solutions, and transaction banking capabilities within a fully regulated environment.

This collaboration reinforces the kingdom’s position as a progressive financial hub and demonstrates how established banks and modern payment companies can work together to deliver secure, inclusive, and forward-looking financial solutions.

Together, NBB and BPay are contributing to achieve Bahrain’s national ambitions for an innovation-led economy, bringing digital payments closer to mainstream finance through trusted banking infrastructure.

