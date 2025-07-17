Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development has announced the official ground-breaking of its key residential project - Lincoln Star Residence II - in Dubai South.

A wellness-focused community, it blends architectural elegance with sustainable urban living. It offers a diverse portfolio of homes including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom duplexes - ranging from 400 sq ft to nearly 2,100 sq ft - crafted to cater to families, and global investors alike.

This comes following the success of its debut project, Lincoln Star Residence in Dubai South, which is on track for handover and has already gained recognition for its timely construction and investor confidence, stated the developer.

The new project features a range of amenities including jacuzzi, swimming pool, halotherapy room, yoga, jogging, BBQ area and kitchen garden in addition to community-friendly design parks, buggy-friendly pathways, kid’s play zones and a school within the premises.

It will also boast 24x7 surveillance, easy access to public transit, and integrated food and retail outlets, it stated.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, the new project aims to redefine affordable luxury with a unique focus on wellness, design intelligence, and lifestyle accessibility, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ovais Latif, the CEO & Founding Partner, Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development, said: "The market response to Lincoln Star Residence exceeded our highest expectations. With this second project, we’re scaling that momentum into a truly holistic lifestyle community."

Lincoln Star Residence II is positioned in one of Dubai’s emerging lifestyle corridors, offering easy access to global transport hubs and business centres, he stated.

"From halotherapy to rooftop serenity, this project reflects our commitment to value-driven innovation and sustainability. It’s more than a residence - it’s a sanctuary," said Ankit Kumar Alagh, the COO & Founding Partner.

It stands as a beacon of community living, wellness, and long-term investment value. Lincoln Rise Real Estate continues its journey of transforming the UAE’s residential landscape - delivering homes that inspire, nurture, and evolve with modern lifestyles, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

