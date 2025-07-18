ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways today marked the launch of its inaugural flight to Al Alamein (DBB), adding the Egyptian coastal city to its list of seasonal summer destinations.

This new direct service brings travellers closer to one of the Mediterranean’s most alluring seaside destinations, with twice-weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Al Alamein. The conveniently timed flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays enabling a quick weekend getaway or longer break away.

“The launch of Al Alamein reflects our strategic focus on expanding Etihad’s network to serve high-demand seasonal routes,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways. “As leisure travel continues to grow, destinations like Al Alamein offer tremendous appeal for our guests seeking premium summer experiences. This new connection supports our broader commitment to offering more choice and flexibility across our rapidly growing network.”