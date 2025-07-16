AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordanian Housing Investors Association Majid Ghosheh on Tuesday stressed the importance of the government's "continuous" efforts to enhance the real estate investment environment by adopting incentive policies and updating legislation, which raised the level of financial liquidity and contributed to the stability of the market.

Statistics on the sector’s performance in 2024 showed that 2,803 foreign real estate transactions were recorded, marking an increase of 10 per cent and a value of more than $317 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Investments were centred in apartments, which accounted for 63 per cent, especially by Iraqi and Syrian investors, highlighting Jordan's position as a safe and attractive investment destination.

Ghosheh pointed out that the number of foreign transactions decreased by 13 per cent at the beginning of 2025, while their value increased by 9 per cent, which reflects investors' orientation towards "high-quality" real estate and supports the sustainability of growth in the market.

He referred to the growth of the residential sector, especially in the capital and major urban areas, in addition to the “booming” hotel and commercial sector in areas such as Aqaba and the Dead Sea, driven by tourism and economic activity.

The industry faces major financing challenges, especially for the SMEs, with "high" interest rates and "strict" bank requirements, which calls for enhanced public-private partnerships to find innovative solutions, he noted.

Ghosheh stressed that the real estate sector is a "key" pillar to enhance social stability and improve the quality of life, with “promising” opportunities in the future, thanks to the improved investment environment and supportive legislation.

