Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of a new representative office in Cape Town to strengthen the ties between the business communities in Dubai and South Africa.

Launched as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, the office is dedicated to enhancing economic relations between the two markets and will support the growth of bilateral trade and investments.

The office was officially inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters in the presence of Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape Province in South Africa. Winde was leading a high-level delegation of senior officials to discuss business opportunities and formalise relations between Dubai Chambers and the Western Cape Government.

The two sides met to discuss opportunities to enhance trade, tourism, and investments between Dubai and the Western Cape.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “South Africa is a strategic economic partner for Dubai and holds vast potential for expanding trade and investments. The launch of our new office in Cape Town reflects our commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the region and supporting South African companies in leveraging Dubai as a gateway to global markets. We look forward to fostering new partnerships that contribute to mutual growth and prosperity.”

Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape Province in South Africa, said, “The Western Cape Government warmly welcomes Dubai International Chamber’s move to set up its new office in Cape Town. To grow our economy and create many more jobs, we must strengthen international partnerships and drive opportunities for our international partners to invest here and grow our economy. Our province has much to offer, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership between our regions.”

The launch of the new office comes during a time of expanding trade between Dubai and South Africa. Last year, non-oil bilateral trade between the two markets reached a value of around AED29 billion, representing annual growth of 20%. The growing interest in doing business in Dubai among South African companies is also reflected in the number of active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce from the country, which increased by 23.8% last year to reach 775 by the end of 2024. A further 51 new companies joined the chamber during Q1 2025 alone, signalling continued strong momentum.