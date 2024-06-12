Shopping spree as residents prepare for Eid in Qatar

Over the past few days, shopping centres, retailers and various service provides have been experiencing increasing demand across the country, as the residents are preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Adha holidays.Leading outlets have launched various promotions, offers and discounts on the items on high demand, especially clothes, footwear, travel bags, kitchen utensils and food items among others. Long queues of customers can be seen at cash counters, especially after 8 pm during working days.Many gold, jewellery and gift shops also have launched special promotions to attract more customers with some outlets offering making charges on gold as low as QR10 per gram. The aim is to encourage customers to buy more, especially since the Eid holidays coincide with the beginning of the summer holidays, when many expatriates travel outside the country for vacation.Beauty salons and barber shops are also seeing a turnout of clients, especially from among teenagers and young people of different nationalities, keen to look at their best during the Eid holidays. Some of the prominent establishments in this fields have long waiting lists during such festive seasons.While many prefer to transfer money to their families in their home countries using the various online exchange platforms and apps, a considerable number still prefer to go to the exchange houses for such transactions. Across Doha, many exchange houses have seen an influx of individuals wishing to transfer money to their home countries and ensure it reaches there ahead of the Eid holidays.Meat shops, especially those in the popular neighbourhoods such as Najma, Mansura and other similar areas have been experiencing excellent business over the recent period. The same applies to the nuts, sweets and chocolate shops which have stocked up on different varieties, with some launching special offers on certain packages.