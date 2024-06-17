The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs' General Directorate of Endowments distributed 4,500 gifts to children as part of its Joy of Eid programme.

The gifts were distributed at 30 Eid prayer grounds across the country, with the support of the waqf fund for the family and childhood.

Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments HE Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said that the programme reflects the Directorate's commitment to bringing joy to children and their families, stemming from the fact that endowments are a form of social partnership.

He highlighted the children's enthusiastic reception of the gifts, adding that Allah set Eid as a joyous occasion, which also serves noble purposes and higher goals.

The waqf fund for the family and childhood was established to strengthen family ties, create a healthy environment for child upbringing, support beneficial projects and programs, and instill values and ethics in the younger generation.

The General Directorate of Endowments encouraged those interested in making charitable contributions to endowment funds to do so through approved channels and means.

